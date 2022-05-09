The quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX were defined after the playoffs. Pachuca, Tigres, América, Atlas, Cruz Azul, Chivas, Puebla and Atlético de San Luis will be the clubs that will seek to win the championship. In general terms, the keys to the league seem very close and competitive, however, there are some teams that, due to their squad, performance in the season or current streak, paint them as favorites to lift the cup.
These are the favorites to win the MX League:
The team from Hidalgo, without a doubt, is the favorite team to win the title. Los Tuzos showed great improvement under Guillermo Almada: they had the best offense in the championship, tied with Tigres, and the best defense, tied with Atlas.
The cats had a great season. In Miguel Herrera’s second tournament at the helm of the club, the UANL team showed their muscle. André Pierre Gignac was the scoring champion and, in general terms, the team looked very solid. In the final matches of the regular phase they lowered their level.
Chivas de Guadalajara, under the orders of Ricardo Cadena, has had great growth. There is no team more on a roll than the Sacred Flock: they have five wins in a row. In addition, the club has Alexis Vega, probably the best player in Liga MX today.
The Eagles had a lousy start to the season, but under the command of Fernando Ortiz they turned the situation around. America closed the season with a very positive streak of six wins and one draw. The azulcremas recovered their memory and will be a very difficult rival in the great party of Mexican soccer.
The reigning Liga MX champion had a good season. Diego Cocca’s team is characterized by being very balanced and orderly in defence. The red and blacks only conceded 15 goals throughout the regular phase and qualified in third place.
Juan Reynoso’s team qualified after beating Necaxa in the play-off on penalties. This is not the best version of the Celeste Machine, however, it is not ruled out that the cement workers can beat Tigres and cause a surprise. The team from the capital has a good squad and has a chance of lifting the title.
Puebla signed a great half of the season in Clausura 2022, but the second half of the tournament cost him a lot. The team from La Franja finished in fifth place in the general table and, with a lot of effort, beat Mazatlán FC in the playoffs. Nicolás Larcamón’s team is not the favorite against America, but it has elements to surprise.
San Luis is the team that is least likely to be champion in Clausura 2022. The team from Potosí was in tenth place in the general table and won against Monterrey in the playoffs. However, in the league anything can happen and a surprise against Pachuca is not ruled out.
#teams #Clausura #quarterfinals #ordered #favorites
Leave a Reply