We usually throw stones at Netflix, its chewed algorithm and its liquefied narrative series, but we must also recognize its successes, some notable, even essential for the evolution of the medium. For example, supporting an idea as interesting and different as ‘Love, Death & Robots’, a collection of animation pieces, made with various techniques, whose common denominator attends to its title: emotions, androids and bad vibes. Violence is present in the bulk of the proposals, almost all affiliated with the concept of dystopia, but there are also loud surprises. The first season, inevitably irregular, an inherent defect in any short anthology, consisted of eighteen stories in animated format with some high-tech displays. David Fincher Y Tim miller they were behind such a succulent initiative. More classic style cartoons, with futuristic themes in general, coexist with latest-batch aesthetic trends in a mosaic of ingenious ideas designed for an unprejudiced adult audience, lovers of fantasy and science fiction. Last weekend his second batch was released, with some jewels, a batch of eight chapters that know little. Overall satisfactory, this last session suggests that they have had less budget to carry it out. Volume 3 of the collection will arrive in 2022. From less to more, from the last to the first, we list the favorites of this recommended launch.

8 Jennifer Yuh Nelson (18 minutes) Evolutionary response

A frame from ‘Evolutionary Response’.

It is ambitious in its conception, with some striking futuristic designs in the vein of ‘Blade Runner’, but it behaves like a compressed film, with predictable development. Sick hyperrealism. Under the pixels we can elucidate that some real actor has previously been in charge of carrying out the movements of the characters. We are in a future world where there are no children. They liquidate them all. Humans prefer to be immortal and not procreate, which raises interesting questions that do not have time to develop. A policeman specialized in the location and extermination of infants is the protagonist. A crushing dilemma breaks onto the scene.

7 Alex Beaty (13 minutes) Shelter

A still from ‘Shelter’.

Another example of a technically flawless piece of animation that loses personality when trying to fully emulate reality. A pilot of a ship lands violently on a planet where he manages to find shelter in an apparently abandoned settlement where he only has a companion robot for company that does not behave as it should. Another script that we have seen a thousand times, well arranged with a terrifying dot.

6 Dominique Boidi, Léon Bérelle, Rémi Kozyra and Maxime Luère (18 minutes) Snow in the desert

A still from ‘Snow in the desert’.

It may be the most spectacular short of the season, but it looks like a demo of a video game. Sometimes it is too noticeable that they have started from real images, with real actors, a defect that also affects the following pieces that complete this eclectic list. The hyper-realistic image portrays a desert planet, victim of some apocalypse. A subject with the power not to grow old is hunted by a troop of mercenaries seeking the secret of his immortality. Getting rid of the enemy will cost you dearly, but you will also find love (which seems to have been forgotten). Fans of ‘Star Wars’ and substitutes, or video games like ‘Assassin’s Creed’, will especially enjoy a story that is not very original but well managed.

5 Robert Valley (13 minutes) Ice

A frame from ‘Ice’.

Perhaps its story is one of the most washed-out, but ‘Hielo’ has the most groundbreaking visual style of the lot and wields a precious sequence that calls to the senses starring mutant whales. In a future world, some adolescents are physically modified to enhance their physical abilities. Some come together to kill time in remote parts of the planet to challenge each other and face dangerous games. A young man without genetic alterations tries to integrate into a world that rejects him.

4 Elliot Dear (7 minutes) All over the house

A still from ‘Throughout the House’.

The frame-by-frame animation technique, known as stop motion, also enjoys a good example in this second volume of ‘Love, Death & Robots’. It is a traditional Christmas tale that suffers a chilling setback in its outcome. Two brothers eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus. Their desire to open the presents as soon as possible leads them to an unexpected little domestic adventure. A funny tale, drenched in black humor. The recovered childhood.

3 Simon Otto (11 minutes) Tall grass

A frame from ‘The Tall Grass’.

The graphic style exhibited by this elaborate work is appreciated, mixing the 3D with the stroke of a painting or a drawing. Well-animated moving illustrations are craved, with excellent use of lighting. The protagonist physically resembles Lovecraft, the master of horror. The reference to his literary work, and to the work of the equally ineffable Stephen King, is clear. A train journey is cut short when the engine stops dead in the middle of the night due to an unexpected problem. Apparently, the same thing always happens on this journey. A traveler possessed by curiosity decides to get out of the car to breathe fresh air and runs into a horrifying threat.

two Meat Dept (12 minutes) Automated customer service

A frame from ‘Automated Customer Service’.

The good thing about this newly released volume is that there are no short films that will back down. The average quality is remarkable, unlike the previous season. Here it is appreciated to be able to contemplate a different animation by infographics, with cartoonish characters and a nice three-dimensional cartoon style that connects with the comic. Perhaps it is the short film that has the best rhythm, presenting a world in which machines are in charge of doing every imaginable task instead of the human being. The problem comes when a domestic robot rebels and decides to attack the owner of a mansion and her dog. There are hilarious moments, with gags of entanglement and bizarre situations that provide a good portion of fun. As a viewer, you can be left wanting more.

1 Tim Miller (13 minutes The drowned giant

A still from ‘The Drowned Giant’.

«The animated anthology for adults returns more loaded than ever, between naked giants, Christmas demons and crazed robots. To be consumed irresponsibly, “reads the Netflix promotional note. And is not for less. They meet expectations. The best, without a doubt, that of the giant without clothes in the wind. Tim Miller himself, guilty mind of the existence of this anthology, director of the referential ‘Deadpool’ and the terrible ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, signs a tale that intoxicates. A colossus appears dead on a beach, like a whale washed up in the sand. With a voiceover, the protagonist recounts his impressions while the people interact with the enormous lifeless body. A fable that speaks of the passage of time, of the magic of the extraordinary, while still giving a slap on the wrist to the behavior of human beings in the face of difference. Its only stumbling block is the animation style, which is too realistic. Miller already made a short film about the video game ‘Halo’, in the line of which this eccentric fable navigates.

Both seasons of ‘Love, Death & Robots’ are available on Netflix.