As has become a habit, PSG has once again failed in the Champions League, being eliminated in the round of 16. The club couldn’t even compete with Bayern Munich, who dominated the series from start to finish. The reality is that the elimination of the Parisian team was viable even from the draw, but it was hoped that the French could at least compete in a more dignified way than they did in the 180 minutes.
It is a fact that the sheikhs will prepare changes within the club, since it was known that both the sports director Luis Campos and the coach Galtier were warned that a debacle in Munich could cost them both their jobs. Being so, it is very possible that once Ligue 1 concludes, both will be left out of the Parisian team. In addition, the box from the capital of France is preparing a clean squad where several players could be living their last moments within the team.
Discarding the loanees who could also be left out of the club, of the men who are currently active in the Paris squad, at least 8 footballers could take their things and leave the squad. In defence, John Bernat He could take a step to the side because he is surpassed by Nuno Mendes. In addition, central power stations are being sought and the club is seriously assessing the departure of Sergio Ramos for his age and Kimpembe for his eternal injuries. In midfield, the Parisians could get rid of Carlos Soler and Renato Sanches, signed this season but who play very little. In addition, the 3 of the attack have options to leave, much more Neymar and Messi, but the sale of Mbappé is not ruled out.
