This Sunday the eight guests who will play the quarterfinals of the America’s Cup 2021, after Group B is fully defined. A Bolivia, who no longer has a chance to advance even when he wins his game this Monday, he was joined Venezuela, in order to be the two teams that say goodbye in the first phase of the championship.
During the week it was learned that Argentina (7 points), Paraguay (6), chili (5) and Uruguay (4) qualified the fourth in Group A, with the Andean players already playing their respective four matches, while the Bolivians still have one left, but they only have the option of closing the contest in a decorous manner and not going zero.
In the case of Group B, Colombia he rested this day, but he already had his pass in hand as he had collected four points. In addition, Brazil it was measured at Ecuador, the latter with the danger of being left out if he did not add and even began losing after a goal from Éder Militao, but Angel Mena appeared at minute 53 ‘to divide units, leaving La Canarinha with ten units already The Tricolor with three.
On the other hand, La Vinotinto collided with The Red-White, with the first having anguish to know what was happening in the other game, as well as with the objective of necessarily winning. Sergio Cordova had the clearest opportunity to open the board, but let it go by failing to head the rebound that the goalkeeper left after a shot, sending the ball down the side. That cost Venezuelans dearly, because André Carrillo appeared at minute 49 for the Incas to sentence the game by the minimum, adding their first three units, against two of Venezuela.
Finally, we only need to know the order of Group A, since The Albiceleste, the Guaraníes and Charruas can change positions, once this is concluded, it will be known how the keys to the quarterfinals will be played, which will start next Friday, July 2.
A Brazil-Argentina, only in the final: tables and possible crosses in the quarterfinals of the Copa América
Uruguay vs Paraguay: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
The teams of Uruguay and Paraguay meet this Monday from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina for the Copa América 2021.
Argentina 1-0 Paraguay: the unoxuno of the Argentine team that qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América
Argentina vs Bolivia: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
