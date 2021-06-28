Paraguay to the quarterfinals of the #America Cup! With goals from Samudio and Almirón, Berizzo’s team beat Chile 2-0 and decreed the elimination of Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/EojXW50bHa – ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) June 25, 2021

In the case of Group B, Colombia he rested this day, but he already had his pass in hand as he had collected four points. In addition, Brazil it was measured at Ecuador, the latter with the danger of being left out if he did not add and even began losing after a goal from Éder Militao, but Angel Mena appeared at minute 53 ‘to divide units, leaving La Canarinha with ten units already The Tricolor with three.

Work and more work. Ecuador achieved their classification and were also the first to be able to deduct points from Brazil in this CONMEBOL Copa América. THAT’S THE ATTITUDE, TRI! ???#VibraElContinente #America Cup ? pic.twitter.com/A2X19vwoed – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 27, 2021

Finally, we only need to know the order of Group A, since The Albiceleste, the Guaraníes and Charruas can change positions, once this is concluded, it will be known how the keys to the quarterfinals will be played, which will start next Friday, July 2.

FINAL! Peru and Ecuador were classified 4th of the #America Cup. Venezuela was eliminated in Group A. Gareca’s team beat Vinotinto 1-0 (Carrillo). Alfaro’s drew 1-1 against Brazil (Militao / Mena) Group A

1⃣ ?? BRA 10

2⃣ ?? PER 7

3⃣ ?? COL 4

4⃣ ?? ECU 3

❌ ?? COME 2 pic.twitter.com/ZvlPGaYuwq – VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 27, 2021