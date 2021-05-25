Bob Dylan turned 80. The musical icon and 2016 Nobel Prize Winner, who gave his catalog of more than 600 songs to Universal in a millionaire deal in 2020, was born into a family of Jewish merchants in Duluth, a city of the northern Minnesota, United States. At age 20, he moved to New York. “It is almost as old as Rock N ‘Roll. From the early 1960s to his hit album Rough And Rowdy Ways last year, he has had one of the most distinguished careers in modern music history, ”notes Rolling Stone magazine.

But Robert Allen Zimmerman started out as a folk singer and later took his stage name inspired by the poet Dylan Thomas. Bob Dylan has inspired generations and his songs have been part of the success of soloists and bands. Among the most famous covers, Rod Steward covered ‘Groom’s Still Waiting At the Alter’; Elvis Presley, ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Time’; Guns N ‘Roses,’ Knockin ‘On Heaven’s Door’; Bruce Springsteen, ‘Chimes of Freedom’; Cher, ‘Tonight I’ll be Staying Here with you’ and Adele recorded ‘Make You Feel My Love’ for her debut album 19. “It’s weird that my favorite song on my album was a cover, but I couldn’t stop putting it there. “Said the British singer.

When he turned 70, in a survey with musicians and writers, Dylan declared that his best song was ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ (1965), a song that he had defined as his most honest and direct work. “After that, I was not interested in writing a novel or a play. I knew I wanted to write songs because it was a completely new category. “

He has sold more than 125 million records worldwide. He has won 10 Grammy Awards, including three for “Time Out of Mind.” However, it never had a number one in the UK or America. “Dylan, a Malibu resident, has 17 houses around the world,” notes the BBC. According to his biographer, Howard Sounes, he is a “deep and intelligent” person, but not a normal person, because he is not conventional. “He is a man full of contradictions. He is shy and lonely, but a fearless and enthusiastic performer on stage. Sometimes it is difficult for him to know what to say in an interview, but he is a very original thinker, with a lively mind and great wit. His songs are sensitive and human, but he can be a cold and harsh character without contemplation of people. It is and has always been tremendously ambitious. Work hard. He likes to earn a lot of money. It’s all those things and more, “he told La Tercera.

Dylan has a discography of more than 39 productions, so much so that specialized magazines have chosen some albums with which to “make his music known to millennials” or centennials, who were not born without the Internet and can listen to ‘Bringing It All Back Home ‘or’ The freewheelin ‘. “Although the announcement provoked mixed reactions, the fact that it won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 speaks volumes about its reach and influence,” says Rolling Stone. At the moment, it is known that his life will come to the cinema with the movie ‘Going Electric’ and will be played by Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet.

