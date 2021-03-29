The most different Cup came to an end with the Movistar title at the WiZink Center in Madrid after beating Barcelona (6-1). It was an atypical Spanish Cup without its greatest incentive: hobbies. Every year, this tournament brings together the fans of the eight participating teams in four days of laughter, anecdotes and a lot of futsal. This time, due to the health crisis, it was not like that. The RFEF put up 1,500 entries per day, in principle only for people from the Community of Madrid due to the restrictions, although in no party did they reach such a figure. Only on Sunday did he come close. In the game for the title it was noticed, with Inter fans cheering for their team. However, the Cup was able to go ahead and the players were grateful to start having, little by little, an audience in the matches. “It is an important step”, highlighted some. We review the conclusion left by the tournament to the eight teams that passed from Thursday to Sunday on the Madrid track.

Inter Movistar. The champion who took the title after a historic final, blurring Barça as few teams had achieved in recent years. A final by the author, Tino Pérez. With 0-1, the coach requested a timeout that radically changed the course of the final. Movistar seemed different: more attack, intensity, chances … and goals. With a block that prioritizes the group more than the individualities, the Torrejón team lifts the trophy again four years later. They saw how Palma came back, although then Jesús Herrero shone on penalties, they left Cartagena without scoring and in the final they swept the current European champion. After the revolution that took place in the squad last summer, Movistar showed that, whatever players it has, it will always be a great team. Brutal injection of morale for the Champions League, the League and the King’s Cup. Pito, MVP, is in his prime.

Barcelona. A hard blow in the title game after two good games against ElPozo and Levante, especially the latter. Against the Murcian they advanced from the penalty spot after being against the ropes while in the duel against the Granotas, Plaza and Ximbinha’s board turned the score around. Especially good was the latter’s Cup. The pivot, who alternates the rotation with Ferrao, works and wears out, but the scoring figure was not an exception. In Madrid he achieved three goals: two keys against Levante and the one that opened the final … a Chilean that finally had no impact on the result. The game of “balls to Ferrao” was counteracted by a fast pace like that of Movistar. The League and the defense of the Champions League crown are ahead of him. There is room for improvement, although the team is much better than the one that started the season.

Cartagena. Those of Duda, who managed to be winter champions after finishing the first league as leaders, reached the Cup between questions after accumulating three consecutive defeats before reaching Madrid. And, before serving a minute in the first quarterfinal game against Valdepeñas, they were already under the scoreboard. However, they managed to turn the situation around to win with one of the most spectacular goals of the tournament, that of Andresito on the horn by transforming a foul 0.6 seconds from the conclusion. “My most important goal,” the Andalusian later said in AS. In the semifinals, they were left without scoring against Movistar after adding 95 goals in the league, more than anyone else. However, they achieved their first triumph in a Spanish Cup and positive feelings for the league playoffs.

Cartagena went to the semifinals on the last play

I raised. The leader of the table reached the penultimate round, in which the defending champion, Barça, dismounted him after a crazy second half (from 1-0 to 3-6). They won, with great suffering, against Zaragoza, and against Barça they managed to get up with several blows, but Andreu Plaza’s scoreboard and Ximbinha’s 3-4 was a slab that they could not break. I think we had a good Cup and the main objective we had was to maintain that entity that we had as a team, if it was us. I think we have been, “valued his coach, Diego Ríos, who sent a message of encouragement and positivism for the exciting final of the League that is ahead. First title, it could be the Copa del Rey, since they are in the Final Four.

The hole. The coin came out tails, again. In an early final, Murcia said goodbye to the Cup in their first game after falling to Barça in an agonizing penalty shoot-out. Their duel was full of intensity and controversy with the application of the VIR, which served to expel Juanjo and did not indicate a possible penalty on Salas after being reviewed, something that caused the outrage of his coach, Diego Giustozzi. With a goalkeeper player, ElPozo scored one of the most beautiful goals of the tournament after Marcel finished a great play at first touch. In the penalty lottery, and without specialist Juanjo, Feixas was the unexpected hero: he saved the penalty in his only appearance in this Cup. “We did everything to win. We have to follow this path, because I think we are very close.” said the coach, who stressed that “Dyego should have been expelled.” Murcia have the Final Four of the Copa del Rey, like Levante.

Palm. The Balearic Islands touched the feat. After losing 3-0 to Movistar, they managed to tie with 22 seconds from the end after a great success in the game of five. With three goals down, Vadillo was about to take out goalkeeper-player. At that point, Lolo scored 3-1, and waited a bit. It was with seven minutes to go when he did it, and he was right. Then, on penalties, Jesús Herrero appeared to take away the illusions of a Palma that also has a privileged situation in the league, since they are second and with a well-recognized style of play. “The team raised their heads. Too bad there was no more time … the inertia was good,” acknowledged the coach.

Valdepeñas. Chino, one of its stars, warned him in the previous days: “It will be difficult for us to match what happened last season.” At that time, Valdepeñas was runner-up in the League and the Spanish Cup. This time he said goodbye in a cruel way when he fell in the last second, although giving his face and curdling a match that could fall from either side. Three seconds from the end, Sergio crashed a ball into the wood. On the next play, from a foul, Andresito’s goal came. The goal Edu humbly assumed his guilt after having put only one player on the barrier. “The details decided,” David Ramos said after the match. “We must continue,” he added in his farewell. The League and a possible playoffs remain.

Matheus scored the first goal of the 2021 Cup

Saragossa. He reached the Cup as eighth of the eight classified, currently he is ninth in the League, but in a tournament like this the league points are not very important. Zaragoza faced Levante, from which they currently have 22 points, and even got ahead with a goal from Dian. They fell by the minimum (2-1) and having the option to tie until the last second. After the horn, the veteran Retamar, one of the best of the duel, left the track of the WiZink Center in tears, consoled by the Barça players, who entered to warm up for their duel. “The match was a draw apparently, but this is so. We had high hopes but we go with our heads,” said coach David Marín in his farewell to the tournament. The challenge now is to finish the league in the top eight.