Genoa – After the general managers of Asl and hospitals, the time for the colonels arrives. In the coming weeks it will be the turn of the new director of Alisa Filippo Ansaldi – chosen by the President of the Region Giovanni Toti – to appoint the directors of the inter-company departments (Diar) who will have to coordinate the health care activities of the primary doctors of the individual specialties: these are fundamental roles for the ordinary and extraordinary management of the five ASLs and hospitals. The team is already made even if it’s not yet official.

For some of them it is a matter of reconfirmations, but there are also new entries such as Matteo Bassetti which will be directed by the Ligurian Department of Infectious Diseases.

The Ligurian emergency direction, one of the most delicate tasks, is once again entrusted to Angelo Gratarola, which has always been at the forefront during Covid and managed to make the emergency room and intensive care from Sanremo to La Spezia communicate with each other.

The neurologist is also confirmed on the basis of the results achieved Carlo Serrati (Asl 1 and former San Martino) radiologist Alessandro Gastaldo (Asl 2), the oncologist Paolo Pronzano (Saint martin). The surgeon awaits the first appointment as department directors Giovanni Pratesi (San Martino) who receives the baton from Professor Domenico Palombo.

Also on the debut Stefano Cappato (Asl 4) who takes the place of Ferdinando Cafiero who will continue to collaborate with Alisa. Complete the team Giuseppe Spiga del Gaslini, right-hand man of manager Renato Botti.

Asl Savona, Percivale new primary surgeon

Andrea Percivale is the new head of surgery at Santa Corona in Pietra Ligure, the hospital where he has worked for years. He won the competition announced by the ASL 2 of Savona in which Carlo Spirito also took part, who managed the department for some time. General manager Marco Damonte Prioli who is carrying out his corporate reorganization plan has decided to focus on Percivale. In the coming months, other primary appointments are expected to fill vacant roles.