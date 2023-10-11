You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Boca Juniors de Cali was the last one to qualify for the semifinals of B.
Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast
Boca Juniors de Cali was the last one to qualify for the semifinals of B.
Boca Juniors de Cali took the last place for the semifinals of the second semester.
A penalty goal by Ferney Angulo in stoppage time allowed Boca Juniors de Cali to qualify for the semi-finals of the second half of the promotion tournament. Real Santander, Patriotas and Deportes Quindío, who aspired to that last box, were eliminated.
Fortaleza and Cúcuta Deportivo will be the top seeds in the home runs, in the draw that will be held this Wednesday. The other classifieds were Real Cartagena, Llaneros, Barranquilla, Leones and Atlético de Cali.
Boca, which had started the last round among the eight, was eliminated for a good part of the day, but In the end the game came back against Quindío, who was playing at home in Tuluá, and ended up winning 2-3.
Quindío, Real Santander and Patriotas needed Boca not to win to fight for classification. The last two did do their homework: the people from Santander beat Real Soacha Cundinamarca 0-1 and the people from Boyacá beat Tigres 4-0.
This is how the two promotions in Colombian football will be defined
It is worth remembering that Patriotas is already qualified for the annual final after having won the first tournament. Now two home runs will be played. The first from each zone will advance to a semiannual final and the winner will play against the Boyacenses. Whoever wins this double duel will get the first promotion.
The second team that rises to A will emerge from a duel between the loser of the annual final and the first in the 2023 reclassification. If it is the same team, it will be promoted directly.
