Make no mistake, we no longer live in a stable rules-based international order. Gone are the days of unipolarity and global liberalism and most of us have no memory of a confluence of shocks like the one we are currently facing. There is no pilot in charge of the plane, the closest thing to a cockpit we have, the G20, is fractured and stagnant, despite Indonesia’s valiant efforts during its presidency this year.

The international institutions, norms and practices we continue to rely on are increasingly overshadowed by geopolitics. Regardless of their rhetoric, China, Russia, and the United States have lost faith in global institutions and, when it suits them, withhold their support. While the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other major countries in the global south continue to support multilateralism, global governance cannot continue without the participation of the largest economies and military powers.

To make matters worse, the world is facing at least eight systemic challenges simultaneously. As Stephen Poloz, former governor of the Canadian central bank, explains in his book The Next Age of Uncertainty: “When multiple long-term forces act on the economy over time, and also interact with each other, the economy itself can exhibit erratic behavior. and an unstable appearance.” In those situations, conventional predictions and tools to implement policies stop working.

The first of the great challenges is Russia’s war in Ukraine, the end of which does not seem to be near (regardless of the recent victories of the Ukrainian armed forces). The revanchistic use of economic links as weapons generated a huge global energy shock that will worsen the social and political crises in Europe and in the rest of the world. While the G7, Australia and South Korea took steps to freeze the Russians’ assets and remove them from the world dollar system and the Swift interbank messaging network, the powers of the global south did not join the sanctions regime and left the G20 divided on this issue.

Second, despite recent legislative advances by the Biden administration, American democracy is in deep crisis. Most decisions remain deadlocked by legislative paralysis and activism by its Supreme Court, and extremism is on the rise. In her recent book, Barbara F. Walter, a scholar specializing in international relations, warns that many of the indicators often used to predict civil wars are in the red in the US.

A major poll released in November 2021 found that 30% of Republicans and 18% of Americans overall agree with the following statement: “Things are so bad that true American patriots may have to resort to to violence to save the country.”

Third, China is facing a dilemma. In October, on the sidelines of the 20th Party Congress, President Xi Jinping’s dominance was consolidated and he appointed key officials for the next five years or more. We will then see if the regime tries to redouble its efforts of national mobilization and intensify social control – which include its ‘zero covid’ policy, disastrous for the economy, the closure of borders and other restrictions.

Will China entrench its newfound isolation (analysts say it almost certainly will) or take a few steps back to return to international connectivity and economic liberalization? The answer to that question will define the answers to many others. As it is, the political trajectories of the US and China promote a spiral of confrontation whose outcome would not be good for them.

Fourth, after a period of remarkable unity in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU is entering an extremely risky period because of the intertwined energy, economic and social shocks it faces. The Italians elected the right-wing nationalist government of Giorgia Meloni, the French government is divided, and the eastern member states remain vulnerable to Russian threats.

Fifth, climate-related catastrophes are intensifying around the world, much sooner than expected. Heat waves, droughts, wildfires and mega-floods disrupt people’s lives, reduce food availability (already affected by the Russian war) and fragment societies in South Asia, the Pacific, China, Europe, Africa and the American continent (see second note).

Sixth, deep post-pandemic uncertainties remain related to supply chains, energy and food markets, and inflation. No one knows for sure what will happen to the financial markets this fall, but there is talk of tighter finances and a recession.

Seventh, these food, energy, climate and economic shocks are likely to trigger social and democratic collapses in many parts of the world, especially if the G20 fails to agree on safety net measures such as Debt. Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Ethiopia are already in political and socio-economic chaos.

Finally, the coming months will test global governance mechanisms like never before. All eyes will be on the G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16; the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Thailand, November 18-19; and the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 6-18. Unfortunately, it is difficult to harbor many illusions about the outcome of these meetings.

To do?

In the first place, these impacts that interact with each other must be faced with more pragmatism than ideology, considering that, if we fail to act collectively, we will put the future of human civilization itself at risk. Due to the close connections we maintain through technology, weather, travel, and the world economy as a whole, global governance by exclusive regional or ideological clubs will not suffice.

Second, political leaders and global policymakers must find a way to bring their imaginations up to par with that of entrepreneurs and technology leaders in recent decades. There are huge untapped possibilities to harness alternative approaches to global and collective governance. Among them, new platforms such as the Paris Peace Forum, the Global Solutions Initiative and the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity —which bring together multiple actors to incubate new models—, or new interregional groups such as the Alliance for Multilateralism . The G20 must create a working group to address common long-term existential questions, and the mistakes that each other makes in trying to understand each other. We urgently need to pursue new ideas competitively and from the ground up.

Third, important systemic players have a historical responsibility to limit their military and security-related rivalries, and to support countries facing difficulties due to the actions of great powers. We have in the past found ways to defuse the threat of mutual insecurity through frequent global meetings and platforms such as the Stockholm Conference on Confidence and Security Building and on Disarmament in Europe. Today we must repeat it.

As for the other countries, companies, foundations, civil society groups and NGOs, they must now focus on generating ideas and creating networks and coalitions focused on building resilience and anti-fragility systems. Perhaps our last hope, if the big players don’t do their fair share, rests with the intermediate stakeholders.

War and the environment

Two of these challenges come together when analyzing the environmental impact of the war that Ukraine is currently waging against Russia. “In seven months of war we have recorded more than 2,000 cases of serious environmental damage,” Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets told Euronews.

So far, hundreds of megatons (million tons) of CO2 have been released into the atmosphere due to around 40,000 fires that have caused the clashes on Ukrainian territory. This represents a major threat not only to this country, but for their neighbors, that may be receiving the consequences of this high pollution thanks to the winds that drag it across the rest of the continent.

Additionally, the ecosystem has been seriously affected by the large amount of waste left by the war on the ground after each battle. According to figures from the Pentagon in Washington, Russia has lost almost 6,000 military vehicles, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and transport, on roads and fields in Ukraine, since the beginning of the invasion. Military waste causes the soil to fill with sulfur, lead, fuel and other polluting liquids and heavy metals, which, when they can finally be collected, will have already done great damage to forests, grasslands and rivers.

“A preliminary assessment indicates that the damage caused by Russian aggression to the environment of Ukraine exceeds 36,000 million euros”, concludes Minister Strilets. Thus, the environment has joined the thousands of victims of a conflict that, so far, indicates that it will not have a quick outcome.

BERTRAND BADRÉ and YVES TIBERGHIEN

