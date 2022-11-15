The eight billionth person on planet Earth was born in Armenian Martuni

The eight billionth person on the planet Earth was born in the city of Martuni in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia. The governor of the region Karen Sargsyan announced this on his page in Facebook (banned in Russia and owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

He stated that, according to UNICEF, the child was born in the Martuni maternity hospital in the Gegharkunik region. “The newborn Arpi, who is considered the eight billionth person on the planet, the daughter of Karen Zakarian and Ani Kocharyan, residents of the village of Tsovinar in the Gegharkunik region, was born weighing 2 kilograms 900 grams, 49 centimeters tall, absolutely healthy,” said Sargsyan.

The head of the region congratulated the family on the new addition and wished Arpi a bright future and a “carefree and happy childhood.”

Previously, the United Nations reported that the world’s population had reached eight billion people. The organization noted that Asia provided the main increase to this mark, and India was named the largest “contributor”.