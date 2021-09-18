You probably expected a Honda in this list with a lame pun. We have to disappoint you, because this list of the best cars for dogs is an extremely serious affair. The four-legged friends feel most at home in these cars.

Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs

In 2017, Nissan unveiled its most important concept ever. No, not the 400Z, but an X-Trail with built-in shower. The X-Trail 4Dogs had easily washable upholstery, that shower, plus a hair coat dryer and extra ventilation for your dog. Still one of the best cars for dogs ever. Unfortunately, it never went into production.

Land Rover Defender

All recent Land Rovers are available with a choice of animal-friendly ramps, cots, showers and a ‘spill-resistant feeder’. You can on an RR Sport, but on a Defender it looks even cooler. Why aren’t border collies just on the option list?

Aston Martin DBX

If your four-legged friends are such purebreds that they only hunt pheasants and are mere thugs against antique table legs, allow us to recommend you Aston’s first SUV. Take the 3 grand Pet Pack: more or less the same stuff as above, but made of leather.

Aston Martin DB5 Shooting Brake

The DBX isn’t the last dog-friendly Aston on the list of the best cars for dogs, of course. Oh no. In the sixties already twelve DB5s were converted by Radwood Shooting Brakes, with great results. Pricey, though: in 2019 it brought in a 1.4 million dollar. That’s a lot of chunks.

An old Volvo station wagon

The classic always-good dog car is one where you don’t care that it’s full of wet hair, chewed branches and that questionable gunk Fifi was just rolling in. Visually dubious, but ask your dog and the Volvo can’t be tired or angular enough.

A sidecar

In other words: if four legs are good and three wheels are better, try a sidecar with matching goggles and doggles. Only recommended if the neighbours’ cats are indoor pets. you don’t want eject-o-dog when he suddenly notices that that rotten cat is in his front yard.

BMW i8 Roadster

Or better: this irresistible dog bed from the British visual effects firm AsylumFX. In fact, this thing should just be in the BMW accessories catalog instead of all those tacky golf bags and M Performance carbon fiber side skirts.

Any sensible Skoda

Skoda is the wisest car manufacturer in the world and for years they have been high on the lists of the best cars for dogs. Then you can also expect it to have a warehouse of stuff to dogify your Octavia or Kodiaq with. Take this comfortable hammock, which immediately protects your back seat. If only we were dogs…

Tesla Model 3

Teslas have a ‘Dog Mode’. No, it will not sniff at the exhausts of other cars, but it will keep the interior at the right temperature so that you can let your dog sit quietly while you do the shopping. Smart marketing too, for what is primarily a way to save battery charge.