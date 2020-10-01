Although he will appeal the decision, the Community of Madrid has 48 hours to comply with the measures announced in the Official State Gazette by the Ministry of Health. These restrictions endorsed by Minister Salvador Illa are for cities and municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants with a cumulative incidence of more than 500 in the last two weeks, more than 10% of PCR positives and an ICU bed occupancy of more than 35 %. And that affects the entire city of Madrid.

However, if we take as a unit of measure the health regions that the Community of Madrid was taking into account to apply its own measures, there are actually eight areas that are not affected by one of the three requirements, and their incidence is less than 500 cases. They are Las Tablas (475), Aravaca (468), Monovar (467), Ciudad de los Periodistas (462), Virgen del Cortijo (455), Silvano (423), Méndez Álvaro (423) and Vicente Muzas (413).

Of the 286 basic health zones, these eight are the victims of the decision adopted by the Government, since they also have to be confined despite having a better situation. In fact, it contrasts with other areas that far exceed 1,000 cases.

Differences between the Ministry of Health and Madrid by the scale

When doing it by health zones, The Executive chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso was applying restrictions on mobility, capacity and hours in 45 health areas of the city and in the municipalities that exceeded the aforementioned incidence of 500 cases. However, he considers it unfair that it applies to the entire city of Madrid.

Despite Madrid’s efforts to avoid Illa’s recommendations, even participating in a vote with other autonomous communities in which the application of confinement was rejected, in the end it will be mandatory. Madrid, Alcalá de Henares, Torrejón de Ardoz, Alcobendas, Getafe, Leganés, Fuenlabrada, Móstoles, Alcorcón and Parla, those affected.

However, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero has already confirmed that Madrid will fight for what they consider to be fair, because according to them the resolution does not have “legal validity”. There are days and weeks of disputes, but for now the city of Madrid will close its doors to experience another kind of confinement.