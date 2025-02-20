The Eiffel Tower will temporarily install a hanging bridge at sixty meters high that visitors can enjoy free of charge until next March 9. This new attraction will be a provisional platform “suspended among its pillars”, just above the first plant, in the North-South direction, the exploitation society of the Eiffel Tower (Sete) has clarified.

The bridge will cross the monument on foot, “walking on the void” along a route of about 40 meters, secured with ultra -resistant iron cables. “With an unlimited view of the monument, this exceptional installation promises an unparalleled sensory experience, which increases adrenaline in the face of the vertiginous height of the tower,” described those responsible.

The experience will be free For visitors with a ticket, who must register previously selecting a specific schedule through a QR code, which will be on the terrace of the first floor of the monument. It will be accessible to Older than 3 yearsalthough children up to 12 must go accompanied by an adult.