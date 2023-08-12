The German News Agency (dpa) learned from sources that the bomb threat at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which caused the evacuation of about 4,000 visitors today, Saturday, was a false alarm. “The tower has been opened again to visitors,” the district council of the 7th arrondissement of Paris said on the social networking platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated earlier in the day due to a bomb threat, sources told the dpa news agency. About 4,000 visitors had to leave the Parisian landmark and the square around the tower on Saturday.

It was not clear at first how the threat was received. The tower, which was built more than 130 years ago and is located near the Seine River, is visited by about seven million people annually. The iconic monument, called the Iron Lady, was built for the Universal Exhibition in Paris and completed in 1889.