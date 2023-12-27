The Eiffel Tower, the symbol of the city of Paris and one of the most attractive landmarks for visitors in the world, was closed to visitors on Wednesday at the height of the tourist season due to a strike by its employees, according to what the company operating the site announced.

Eiffel Tower employees decided to strike for one day, which was organized on the occasion of the centenary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, and at the height of the end-of-year holiday season.

The employees denounced “the current management that is leading SETE (the company that operates the site) towards a dead end,” according to the General Trade Union Confederation (CGT).

The statement said that the union organization particularly condemns “a very ambitious (economic) model that cannot be pursued” due to “exaggeration in the evaluation of the business budget,” which is based on targets for annual attendance figures of 7.4 million visitors, meaning “attendance levels that have not been recorded previously.” never”.

In 2022, the Eiffel Tower received about 5.9 million visitors, according to the operating company’s figures, a record number since 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The union specifically alerted to a significant increase in the cost of maintenance and restoration work on this landmark, which “is deviating in an uncontrollable and unbearable way for the financial balance of the operating company,” estimating the cost of the work that will be implemented at approximately 352 million euros, meaning “an increase of 128 million euros since 2019.” .

The Eiffel Tower was built in 1889 for the Paris World Fair, and quickly became a symbol of France and its capital.