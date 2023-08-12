A security alert on Saturday led to the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, France’s main tourist attraction and which drew 6.2 million visitors last year.

The authority that runs the tower said bomb disposal experts and police were checking the premises, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.

“This is standard procedure in this type of situation, but it is rare,” a spokeswoman said.

Visitors were evacuated from three floors and from the plaza below the tower around 1:30 pm (11:30 GMT).

Construction work on the tower began in early 1887 and ended on March 31, 1889. In the same year, it received two million visitors during the World Exhibition.