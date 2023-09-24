Hangzhou (China) (AFP)

A model of the Eiffel Tower appears on the horizon, and one imagines oneself in Paris as one strolls through the Tiandocheng district in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, which hosts about 12,000 athletes who participated as of yesterday in the Asian Games, as the Asian Games constitute a major stop for many athletes before the Summer Olympics. In the French capital in the summer of 2024.

This residential neighborhood in Hangzhou, built in the first decade of the new millennium, reflects the Chinese fascination with everything foreign at the turn of the century, even though the model was built at a third of the size of the original tower.

Parisian-style residential buildings rise in the city, their balconies decorated with ornate iron fences and topped with curved roofs.

Retirees stop on the boulevard to admire the scenery stretching out before them under a gray sky, or they sit at a fountain surrounded by statues of horses reminiscent of the Luxembourg Garden.

The “Eiffel Tower” is only one of the many models of Western architectural masterpieces spread in China, at a time when real estate developers were drawing their inspiration from Europe and North America, including the “Thames Town” neighborhood similar to the British architectural style in Shanghai, and a neighborhood modeled after the Swiss city of Interlaken in the middle of the city. Shenjin Technology.