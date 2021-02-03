The dance of tourists has given way to that of painters, and the sound of the scraper has replaced the flash of the telephones: at 132 years old, the Eiffel Tower will be dressed in gold, in the most important renovation campaign in its history.

After 19 successive layers of paint, the most visited monument in the world before covid-19, will shed its characteristic color “brown Eiffel Tower”, a mixture of three different shades, which covers it since 1968.

This 324-meter building featured at the 1889 Universal Exhibition (turned into a Parisian symbol at the height of Notre-Dame Cathedral or the Sacré Coeur basilica in Montmarte) it was originally red, and now they seek to recover the ocher color dreamed of by its creator, Gustave Eiffel.

“It will give it a more golden appearance, coinciding with the Olympic Games,” said Patrick Branco Ruivo, general director of the Society for the Exploitation of the Eiffel Tower (SETE).

“The new tone can already be seen at the top of the Tower. It is not a big change but with a nice blue sky in the background, creates shiny metallic reflections“Branco added.

The works, which began in 2019 and will last until November 2022, cost 60 million dollars and are considerable: you have to strip and paint 18,000 pieces united by 2.5 million roblones. In addition, the presence of lead in the paint from previous renovations makes it necessary to reinforce the sanitary protocol of the work.

The work of removing the successive layers of paint is concentrated at the moment in the southern arc of the structure, the part that faces the Field of Mars, the most degraded by the sun and the rain.

Gustave Eiffel himself had foreseen this usury and recommended that the tower be repainted every seven years. A rhythm that has been respected ever since.

Eiffel had chosen an ocher color for his work “to combine it with the overall view of Paris, a city built mostly of limestone,” explains Pierre-Antoine Gatier, the architect responsible for French historical monuments.

Hundreds of meters above the ground, equipped with harnesses, tools and a paint can, painters jump from one piece to another (AFP).

Hundreds of meters above the ground, equipped with harnesses, tools and a paint canister, painters jump from one room to another. “Most of the time we move as if it were an arborism circuit,” explains Antoine Olhagaray, a 22-year-old painter specializing in work at height.

“Not every day you have the opportunity to work at a height of 300 meters“adds his colleague Charles-Henry Piret.” And with this view. “

AFP Agency.

GML