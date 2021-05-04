It has been decided that the Happy Eid Al-Fitr holiday will start in the Federal Government for the year 1442 AH from the 29th of Ramadan to the third of Shawwal, and in accordance with that of the Gregorian date.

This came in a special circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources yesterday regarding the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in the federal government.

In addition, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the period from the 29th of Ramadan to the third of Shawwal will be a paid vacation for all workers in the establishments, institutions and companies of the private sector in the country on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

This came in a circular issued by the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al-Hamli.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

