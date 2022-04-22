Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday in the UAE represents an exceptional opportunity to spend a distinctive tourism and entertainment experience for the country’s residents and visitors, especially as it represents the longest official holiday (9 days) since the country entered the stage of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the return of various activities and events to work at its full capacity.

The long vacation provides a range of options for families and individuals, as shopping malls, entertainment cities, beaches and parks are the most prominent destinations that are expected to increase in demand during the Eid holiday.

At the same time, hotels and tourist resorts are preparing to achieve high occupancy rates, taking advantage of the active movement that the country usually witnesses in the number of visitors from different countries of the world, especially from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries during the holidays, as well as the demand from residents in the country who prefer to spend their vacations there. For multiple entertainment options, including restaurants, beaches and children’s play areas.

Tourist and entertainment attractions, major shopping centers and hotels in the country announced a series of activities and special offers on this occasion, while many official and private agencies announced their activities and programs for their celebrations of the holiday.

The UAE, with its enormous tourism potential, was able to enhance its position as a distinguished tourist destination throughout the year, in addition to the long holidays such as Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha and school holidays, which made it the preferred and first choice for many families to spend vacations.

The UAE leads the world’s most attractive tourist destinations, thanks to the diversity of the elements of tourist attractions from the picturesque nature, distinctive entertainment programs and events, and ultra-luxury and quality services, in addition to the highly developed and advanced digital infrastructure.

The spirit of tolerance and positive coexistence enjoyed by the Emirati society is an important factor in attracting tourists from different countries of the world with their diverse social, cultural and religious backgrounds, as well as the hospitality that receives tourists in the Emirates, which constitutes an important and helpful element for the prosperity and recovery of the tourism sector.

Each emirate has its own character and splendor that makes it a tourist destination that suits the aspirations and desires of Arab and foreign visitors. All that one needs to spend an enjoyable time during his vacation is found in the Emirates, from entertainment, recreation, shopping, and so on.

Dubai is a global city by all standards, with its architecture that combines modernity and originality, with its charming view of the Arabian desert and its unique landmarks, which makes it rich and diverse, as it embraces tourism projects that are the largest and most distinguished in the world.

In turn, Abu Dhabi has a number of the most wonderful and best tourist attractions in the world, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which attracts all visitors from Muslims and others, the Emirates Palace, which is one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, Al Maqtaa Fort, one of the heritage and archaeological landmarks in Abu Dhabi, and the Heritage Village located Near the Marina Shopping Center, and Ferrari World, which is the first and largest game city that includes a range of entertainment facilities and exciting games that give visitors of all ages fun and the opportunity to live the adventure.

The Emirate of Sharjah will receive Eid Al-Fitr with a series of events held to celebrate this occasion, in its various tourist and entertainment destinations.

For its part, the Emirate of Ajman includes many prominent tourist places that meet the city’s tourists’ passion to explore its culture and enjoy the beauty of its historical landmarks, including the Ajman Museum.

The Emirate of Umm Al Quwain presents itself as one of the best options for tourists and visitors to spend the Eid Al Fitr vacation thanks to the diverse package of tourist and recreational places that it includes, such as the “Dreamland” water park.

Like other emirates of the country, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has made all preparations and arrangements in order to receive visitors wishing to spend the Eid al-Fitr vacation to explore heritage and historical sites and picturesque beaches.

The city of Fujairah has many tourist attractions that make it one of the most important destinations for spending the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as it includes many historical monuments and modern shopping centers, as well as hotels and tourist resorts.