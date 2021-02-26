The European Investment Bank (EIB) granted a new extension to the Region of Murcia to finalize the reconstruction and urban regeneration of Lorca after the earthquakes of 2011 that are financed with the loan of 185 million euros granted to the regional government more than eight years ago.

It is the sixth and establishes as a new deadline for complete all projected works by December 31, 2023. It was announced this Friday by the President of the Region, Fernando López Miras, during the supervision of the construction work of the underpass under the San Antonio roundabout, also financed with EIB funds, with a budget of 3.6 million euros .

López Miras said that the new moratorium will allow the completion of sections one and three of the Central Round, which are still pending, as well as the high-rise neighborhood road and the remodeling of Jerónimo Santa Fe street. He noted that “we reaffirm the Government’s commitment regional to make a Lorca much better than before the earthquakes.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, thanked the regional government for extending the deadline to carry out the works financed with the EIB loan that remain to be completed and will assume “that everything that remains pending will be carried out on time. And form. We could not afford to miss the opportunity without finishing well the works that will transform the city.