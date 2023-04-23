Egyptians are also awaiting developments in the government’s offering program, with regard to issuing new government companies, after the Sovereign Fund of Egypt announced earlier that a number of companies are ready to offer after Ramadan, within the framework of the state’s plan to provide foreign exchange sources.

The CEO of the fund, Ayman Suleiman, recently stated in media statements that:

The fund participates in managing the sale of 14 companies.

Two deals will be announced soon.

There are companies ready for public offering within the government offering program, and the process of promoting them has finally begun.

Among the main stations that Egyptians are also looking forward to after Eid Al-Fitr is the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt, and its decisions regarding interest rates, after it approved raising them by 200 basis points at its last meeting at the end of last March.

It is scheduled – according to the Central Bank of Egypt’s schedule – that the committee will convene on May 18, amid anticipation of the impact of recent developments, especially with regard to the US Federal Reserve’s trends, on the policies adopted by the committee and the pace of raising interest rates.

Central Bank policies

For her part, former Vice President of Banque Misr, banking expert, Sahar El-Damaty, indicated in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that “the Central Bank of Egypt is very prudent and is studying its steps well,” ruling out the possibility of resorting to a new “floatation” of the currency price, given To the negative repercussions of such moves on inflation rates and measures to curb it in the recent period.

She points out that “moving the currency or floating means entering a vicious circle that is very difficult to get out of,” but at the same time it refers to the problem of “lack of abundance,” which is what the black market thrives on on the other side.

Al-Damati says that getting out of that circle and resolving the abundance crisis requires alternative and non-traditional solutions in order to provide foreign exchange. Among those solutions that the state is currently working on is the government offering program (whose list has expanded from 32 companies and banks in 18 sectors, to 40 companies and banks to offer on the stock exchange or to strategic investors).

With regard to the upcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt, after the interest rate has been raised by 10 percent since 2022 until now, it is likely that the committee will take a decision to fix the interest rate.

The banking expert also does not expect the issuance of new savings certificates with higher returns, and in light of the availability of high certificates in banks from 19 percent to 22 percent, and given that after withdrawing liquidity from the market through the recent certificates (the 25 percent certificates), the inflation problem was not resolved and in light of the crisis. abundance of foreign exchange.

On March 30, the central bank raised key interest rates by 200 basis points. The overnight lending rate was set at 19.25 percent and the overnight deposit interest at 18.25 percent. The credit and discount rate was also raised by 200 basis points to 18.75 percent.

The Central Bank of Egypt said, in a statement, that “the recent developments in inflation showed a widespread rise in consumer price indices items, which requires more monetary restraint, not only to contain inflationary pressures on the demand side, but also to avoid secondary effects that may result from shocks.” supply, in order to control inflationary price expectations.

Over the past year 2022, the Central Bank of Egypt raised interest rates by 800 basis points, to reach 17.25 percent on lending and 16.25 percent on deposits. It also raised the cash reserve ratio that banks are obligated to keep with the Central Bank by 400 basis points in September 2022.

Supply and demand

Financial market expert Hanan Ramses also does not believe that the pound will witness a strong movement after Eid al-Fitr, explaining to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that “it is unlikely that we will witness a complete movement of the Egyptian currency price against the US dollar, according to which the value of the pound will record a strong decline.” .

And she continued, “It is expected that the matter will remain as it is within the limits in which the pound is currently moving, and in light of its abandonment of supply and demand, despite the fact that the futures contracts for the pound exceeded 44 pounds per dollar.”

Ramses points out that the bet is on the government’s offering program, especially by offering government companies to strategic investors, in a way that contributes to the provision of foreign currency. The bet is also on the revenues of the tourism sector, which, according to the target, reach $40 billion.

The offering program includes 40 companies and banks to be offered to strategic investors or to the stock exchange, and in the context of the Egyptian state’s plan to provide sources of foreign exchange within the framework of its agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the state ownership policy document.

According to the financial market expert, “any strong movement in the currency rate in turn affects stability, and exacerbates the problems faced by citizens that are not covered by decisions to raise wages and social protection programs.”

As for the upcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee next May, she indicated that it is estimated that interest rates will continue to rise, but at a lower pace, within the range of only 1 percent, explaining that “using financial tools to curb inflation in this way has other repercussions that the committee takes into account.” In its decisions, including what is related to the budget deficit, for example. At the same time, you do not expect that new savings certificates will be issued at a rate of 30 percent, as some believe.