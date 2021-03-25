The Egyptian writer Asim Al-Shark dies at the age of 67

The Egyptian journalist Asim Al-Shark died at the age of 67, after a long career in Al-Ahram, the oldest newspaper in Egypt.

The Al-Ahram Gate website reported that the deceased was receiving treatment at Ain Shams Hospital in Cairo.

Al-Shark assumed the editor-in-chief of Al-Ahram Weekly, and worked in the editor-in-chief of several other websites.

Al-Shark began his career at Al-Ahram newspaper 40 years ago and worked as director of its office in the British capital, London, before becoming editor of Al-Ahram Weekly in 2005 for a period of 7 years.

During his career, the deceased covered many important political events, including the US presidential elections in 1984, a number of African summits, and the general elections in Britain in 2001. He also held many important press dialogues with leaders and international figures.