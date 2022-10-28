And this is not the first time that Al-Ahly and Zamalek have met for this precious title on the land of the Emirates, as the two teams have previously met on three previous occasions, one of which was on the same stadium that hosts today’s match, in the 2015-2016 season, and the red shirt owners prevailed 3 -2, and they also faced each other in the 2016-2017 season, and Zamalek won the title with a penalty shootout 3-1, and the last time they met in the UAE stadiums was in the 2019-2020 season, in which Zamalek crowned the title by penalty shootout 4-3.

In total, Al-Ahly met with Zamalek for the Super title 7 times, Al-Ahly won 5 times, including 3 in the original time, and twice on penalties, while Zamalek won only twice and by kicks.

Exciting events on the land of the Emirates

The history of the Egyptian Super between Al-Ahly and Zamalek in the Emirates has many exciting events. In the first version, the match witnessed more than one exciting incident, most notably when the current Al-Ahly and former Zamalek player Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” stuck to the implementation of a penalty awarded to the “White Knight”, and he lost it, Zamalek was ahead with a goal without a response, to turn the result in favor of Al-Ahly, who scored three consecutive goals.

In the second edition of the Egyptian Super in the Emirates, which took place at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, he witnessed a strange misfortune on the part of Al-Ahly players in executing penalty kicks, as no player except Ahmed Hegazy was able to score, while Moamen Zakaria, Saleh Jumaa and Hossam lost Expensive three hits.

The excitement was also not absent from the third edition, which was held at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in which Zamalek also won on penalties, and more than one player in both teams received many cards.

Ferreira dreams of the title

This is the sixth confrontation of Zamalek coach, Portuguese Ferreira, in which Al-Ahly meets, since he supervised the technical leadership of the white team.

Ferreira started his matches against Al-Ahly in the first state by losing two clean goals, scored by Moamen Zakaria, when they met in the 37th round of the Egyptian League competitions in the 2014-2015 season. Egypt in September of 2015 scored two goals without return, which he scored in the name of Morsi.

The Red Genie managed to achieve the second victory over its traditional rival, led by its Portuguese coach, with three goals against two in the “Super” match in the Emirates, after which Ferreira left Zamalek.

Therefore, Friday’s “fight” represents a special factor for Ferrera, who will want to avenge the defeat that toppled him on the same court.

Meeting details