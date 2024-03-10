Egypt, the largest Arab country in terms of population, secured an expanded financing package worth eight billion dollars, on Wednesday, from the International Monetary Fund, hours after the Central Bank announced that it would raise interest rates by 600 basis points and allow the exchange rate to be determined according to market mechanisms, in An effort to stabilize the economy.

Egypt's leading stock index closed 5.2 percent higher at 32,920 points, with most stocks rising, including Commercial International Bank, which rose 6.8 percent.

In late February, Egypt signed an investment deal with the UAE to develop the city of Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s northern coast on the Mediterranean Sea that would bring investments worth $35 billion.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday that with the help of new financing worth tens of billions of dollars from the UAE and the International Monetary Fund, it has become possible to switch to a flexible exchange rate.

In the Gulf region, the main Saudi index rose 0.3 percent, supported by a 1.4 percent rise in the shares of the oil giant, Saudi Aramco, after it raised dividends despite the decline in net profit.

Aramco announced basic dividends for the fourth quarter of 2023 amounting to $20.3 billion. The company expects to pay performance-related dividends of $43.1 billion this year, including $10.8 billion in the first quarter.

Basic dividends increased four percent year-on-year, while performance-related dividends rose nine percent.

As for the Qatari index, it closed 0.1 percent higher.