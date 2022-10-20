Earlier this week, Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait announced the completion of the agreement with the IMF at the expert level on the components of the country’s program, adding that an announcement in this regard would be issued “very soon.”

Egypt began talks with the fund over a financial support package in March, shortly after the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, which exacerbated already volatile financial conditions and prompted foreign investors to withdraw nearly $20 billion from the Egyptian Treasury market within weeks.

The index ended the week’s trading at 10,373.53 points, after it had fallen last week from the level of ten thousand points, recording 9,853.74 points.

The index recorded gains ranging between 0.2 percent and two percent in four of the five sessions of the week, and recorded only a slight loss in Wednesday’s session, amounting to 0.1 percent.

The index ended the day’s trading with an increase of 1.2 percent.