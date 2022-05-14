The Egyptian Senate mourned the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” who moved to the side of his Lord yesterday, Friday, after a long journey of giving and giving, in which he presented many to his country and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek, President of the Egyptian Senate, said that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” was a man of the greatest men, a loving, loyal friend and supporter of Egypt always, and he stood by it with all his strength in support of its issues and positions in all forums. Arab and International. The Senate offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the UAE, and to the Arab and Islamic nations on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. “May God have mercy on him”.