The Egyptian Public Prosecution decided to include the names of 26 accused belonging to the terrorist group of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was banned by the Egyptian government and classified as a terrorist group, against whom criminal sentences have been passed, on the list of terrorists for a period of 5 years.

The decision stipulated, according to the Al-Ahram Gate website, today, Monday, that 11 accused would be added to the official list of terrorists.

The decision also included the names of 15 other defendants.