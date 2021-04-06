The Egyptian Public Prosecution issued a new statement regarding the case of assaulting a girl (at the Fairmont Hotel) during the year 2015, which became known as the “Vermont Girl” case.

The prosecution said in its statement: “The Public Prosecution ordered the referral of the accused Sherif Al-Koumi, Youssef Qarra, and Amir Zayed to the specialized criminal court to punish them for having committed the crime of assaulting a girl in a tourist village on the northern coast during the year 2015,” the prosecution said in its statement.

The statement added: “The Public Prosecution had established evidence before the defendants from the testimony of the victim and six other witnesses, and what was proven from seeing a visual recording of a side of the incident in which two of the defendants sexually assaulted the victim. The forensic evidence at the Ministry of Interior matches the biometric measurements of the victim and the accused person in custody with their measurements in their photos taken on the ground, and the recording was attached to the report submitted to the Public Prosecution on the incident of the assault on a girl (Fairmont Nile City Hotel), and it conducted its investigations into the two incidents. “

The prosecution continued that it had “copied a copy of the papers of the case of the assault on a girl (at the Fairmont Hotel), which investigations are still ongoing in light of what is received by the Public Prosecution through the e-mail allocated to that case, and allocated the copied image to the incident that it referred today to the Criminal Court, and took care of During the copying and referral, what guarantees the confidentiality of the investigations and preserving the parties’ data in the two incidents.

And she added: “The Public Prosecution closely follows what is published on social media sites regarding the decisions issued by the judiciary regarding the consideration of the freedom of some of the accused, and what some seek through what is published by agitating people and disturbing the public peace by exporting an unreal image of the proven reality in the investigations, and confirms The Public Prosecution said that the only way to appeal these decisions is through the procedures stipulated by the law, upholding the rule of law and preserving the prestige of the judiciary, and confirming its firm response to any attempts to undermine that prestige or spreading false news about the investigations and what they included .. God preserve the homeland.