The Public Prosecution in Egypt decided to release those accused of raping a girl in the case known as “the Vermont crime” due to insufficient evidence, and decided that there is no point in instituting a criminal case in it temporarily.

The Public Prosecution said in a statement that it made its decision after the conflicting statements of the witnesses, and the inability to obtain the video clip that was said to document the incident, in addition to the passage of six years after the incident, which caused the lack of certain physical evidence.

The statement added that the investigations concluded that “the defendants interrupted the victim without her consent during a private ceremony in 2014, but the evidence was not sufficient to bring them to criminal trial on her.”

The Public Prosecution confirmed that its order not to prosecute the case is a temporary matter with which it can be re-investigated if new evidence is presented to it worthy of consideration before the time of the prescription of the crime.

The “Yermont Girl” case has sparked a great controversy over the past months, especially on social media, prompting the relevant authorities to consider it. The facts of the case date back to 2014, but it appeared to the public at the end of last July, as accounts on social media published accounts of Egyptian youths luring one of the girls, during a party at the “Fairmont Nile City” hotel, to a hotel room and then they took turns assaulting her and writing their names On her body and filmed the incident.

The prosecution began its investigations into the case at the beginning of August after receiving a complaint from the National Council for Women, which is an Egyptian governmental institution dealing with women’s affairs, to which the girl’s complaint was attached to the Council, and the testimonies of some people who gave information about the incident.