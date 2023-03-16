Dubai (Union)

Under the auspices of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and in the presence of a delegation from the UAE government, His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, honored the winners of the Egypt Award for Government Excellence in its third session, in a ceremony in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The Egypt Award for Government Excellence was launched in the presence and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in February 2018, as part of the strategic partnership initiatives in government modernization between the UAE and Egypt, and aims to stimulate the spirit of competition and excellence in Government agencies and employees to raise the level of performance, provide the best government services in Egypt, spread a culture of quality and excellence, enhance the spirit of innovation in government work and shed light on successful and distinguished models of employees and government agencies, in a way that contributes to achieving the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the strategic partnership between the UAE and the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt embodies the vision of the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for relations of cooperation and positive partnership aimed at the good of the peoples and societies of countries. sisterly and friendly, and reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to strengthen and expand partnerships to build an Arab model for future government action.

Mohamed Al-Gergawi said that the strategic partnership between Egypt and the UAE enjoys the patronage and interest of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and reflects his keenness to strengthen historical relations between the two countries, and the endeavor of the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt headed by His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Madbouly to expand the areas of cooperation and government knowledge exchange.

He added that the strategic partnership in government modernization, which was launched more than 4 years ago, has become a model in consolidating the distinguished and historical relations between Egypt and the UAE, focusing on improving performance, motivating government cadres to adopt excellence in culture and practice, and encouraging positive competition between institutions in providing government services. Quality, development of government administration on the basis of efficiency, effectiveness and achievement of results on the ground.

The Egyptian Prime Minister honored the winners of the Individual Excellence Awards, which include 3 main categories, including 6 awards, which are the Distinguished Leadership Award, and it includes 4 categories: the Best Sector Head Award, which was won by Salama Gomaa Ali Daoud from the Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and the Best Central Administration Head Award. It was won by Emad Mohamed Mahmoud from the Ministry of Irrigation, and the award for best general manager, and Amr Mohamed Aboul Fotouh from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, and the award for best management director, and Ahmed Mahmoud Sadeq Romesh from the Ministry of Social Solidarity won it.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly also honored Eman Saber Moftah Farag from the New Valley Governorate, who won the award for the best government employee, and the team of Al-Azhar International Center for Electronic Fatwa for Development and Creativity, which won the award for the best government work team.

The ceremony also witnessed the honoring of the winners of the Institutional Excellence Awards, which includes the Distinguished Government Institution Award and includes 6 categories, as it won the award for the best faculty of Mansoura University – Faculty of Engineering, the best city, Abu Simbel city – Aswan Governorate, and the best village, Al-Qasr Village in Dakhla Center – New Valley Governorate. And the best first park district – Alexandria Governorate, and the best center and the city of Mansoura – Dakahlia Governorate won the award.

As for the distinguished unit award in providing government services, it included 6 categories. In the category of post offices, the new Shebin Post Office – Menoufia Governorate won. The Social Rehabilitation Office for the Disabled Helwan – Cairo Governorate won in the category of social rehabilitation offices. The Real Estate Registration and Documentation Award, and the Technology Center of the General Court – Port Said Governorate in the category of technological centers for serving citizens, and the Andalus Health Bureau – Cairo Governorate won in the category of health offices, and the developed model center for catering services – Port Said Governorate in the category of catering offices.

The Egyptian Prime Minister honored each of the Electronics Research Institute – an artificial intelligence energy saving device, winner of the Government Innovative Initiative Award, and Ain Shams University, winner of the Government Websites Award for Excellence in Service Provision. He also honored the sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif for winning the award for equal opportunities and empowering women, which was created this year.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Her Excellency Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers in the UAE, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Chairman of the Competitiveness Council, and Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and a number of officials in the governments of the two countries.