Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly said that the crisis witnessed by the electricity sector in Egypt results from the unavailability of natural gas in normal quantities to operate electricity generation plants, as there was a shortage in the supply of gas for 12 consecutive hours. What affected the normal rate of electricity generation? This forced the government to increase the period of power outages. To reduce the loads on the national grid, especially in light of Egypt’s exposure to an unprecedented heat wave.

Madbouly added during a press conference held today, at the Egyptian Council of Ministers headquarters, in the New Administrative Capital, that the Egyptian government needs one billion dollars; In order to overcome the power outage crisis during the summer.

He explained that his country’s government had developed a plan to deal with the waves of unprecedented high temperatures this summer, stressing the government’s commitment to work in accordance with the plan to confront the power outage crisis by the end of 2024.