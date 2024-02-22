Yesterday evening, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Prime Minister, received His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Counselor Alaa El-Din Fouad, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Her Excellency Maryam Al-Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

During the meeting, the Egyptian Prime Minister praised the distinguished fraternal relationship between Egypt and the Emirates, starting with the relations that bring together the leadership of the two countries, all the way to the strong bond that brings together the peoples of the two countries.

Dr. Madbouly congratulated the United Arab Emirates on the successful organization of the United Nations Climate Conference at its last session, “COP28,” stressing that this success is an extension of the successes achieved by the UAE in organizing many global events, noting that economic relations between the two countries are witnessing a major boom, The governments of the two countries are working to implement a number of important projects.

The Prime Minister stressed that Egypt and the UAE share an interest and desire to end the humanitarian crisis resulting from the war in the Gaza Strip, due to which the suffering of the Palestinian brothers is intensifying.

For his part, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and their Highnesses’ wishes to Egypt and its brotherly people for continued advancement, progress and prosperity in various fields.

For his part, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly conveyed to His Excellency Saqr Ghobash the greetings of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Wishing Their Highness good health and happiness and the people of the Emirates further development and prosperity.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said that the historical and strategic relations between the two brotherly countries are based on trust, understanding and a common destiny, stressing the common will to strengthen them in a way that achieves the interests of both countries.

His Excellency expressed his appreciation for the keynote speech delivered by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, during the opening session of the World Government Summit, which was recently held in Dubai, stressing that it was an important speech, and said: “Since our arrival in Egypt, we have received great care and hospitality, and although the visit was short, we were given the opportunity to We can see the great progress that Egypt is witnessing through the completion of many major projects, the most prominent of which is the New Administrative Capital.”

He added: “We congratulate you on the unprecedented development we have seen in Egypt in infrastructure projects, which is a matter of pride for Egypt, for which we all hold a special place.”

Regarding the issue of the war in the Gaza Strip, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash stressed that there is close cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in order to reach a solution to end this war, noting that this cooperation includes humanitarian support for the Palestinian brothers, praising in this regard the important role that Egypt plays in order to Reaching a solution to end the crisis in the Gaza Strip.