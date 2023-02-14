His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, left this morning (Tuesday), the country at the end of a working visit during which he headed the delegation of Egypt, the guest of honor of the World Government Summit 2023, where he was at the forefront of his Excellency’s farewell at Dubai International Airport, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Also in the farewell of His Excellency, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Media Corporation.