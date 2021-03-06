Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives Saturday morning in Khartoum on a short visit lasting several hours, during which he will meet with senior officials in Sudan to discuss support for cooperation and the latest developments.

During his visit, Sisi will meet with Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, and Dr. Abdullah Hamdok, the Sudanese Prime Minister, to discuss the file of cooperation relations between Egypt and Sudan in all fields, in addition to reviewing the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

On Tuesday, El-Sisi received Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan.

The visit is scheduled to witness discussions on the most important developments regarding regional and continental issues, especially the issue of the Renaissance Dam.