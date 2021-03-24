The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, expressed his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul. The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Bassam Radi, said that President Al-Sisi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, directing the most sincere expressions of condolences to the esteemed Al Maktoum and to the people of the Emirates, calling on God Almighty to bless the deceased Mercy, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.





