Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, pointing to the humanitarian catastrophe and famine facing the Strip and its residents that threaten the lives of innocent civilians, while warning of the dangerous consequences of any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

This came in a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, following a meeting today between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting Cairo. The meeting discussed the current situation in the Gaza Strip and the latest developments in joint mediation efforts with the aim of reaching a ceasefire and exchanging detainees. .

The Egyptian President stressed the need for urgent action to implement sufficient quantities of humanitarian aid to the Strip, stressing the need to open the horizons of the political track through intensive work to activate the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Sisi appreciated the size of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the continued consultation on various regional and international issues.

For his part, the American Minister praised the Egyptian efforts to push for calm, stressing the United States’ keenness on coordination and consultation with the aim of restoring stability and security in the region.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continuing joint efforts in this regard, and the necessity of taking all measures to ensure the access of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, and to reject the displacement of Palestinians outside their lands in any way or form.