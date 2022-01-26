Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, today arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit to the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was at the forefront of receiving His Excellency upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

An official reception ceremony took place for the country’s guest upon his arrival at the Al Watan Palace, where His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan escorted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the podium and played the national anthems of the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt.. While artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome the visit of the Egyptian President. A group of honor guards lined up to salute His Excellency.

The Egyptian President shook hands with His Highness Sheikhs and officials who welcomed his visit as a dear guest to the UAE.



