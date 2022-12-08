Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Saudi capital, today, Thursday, to participate in the Riyadh-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development.

And according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) today, Sisi was received at King Khalid International Airport by Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh region.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Bassam Radi, stated, in a statement he posted on his Facebook account today, that the participation of the Egyptian president in the Arab-Chinese summit comes within the framework of Egypt’s keenness to strengthen and develop the distinguished historical relations between the Arab countries and China, as well as Contribute effectively to efforts to enhance joint action mechanisms to achieve common interests, as the summit will aim to build on the extended political dialogue between the two sides, as well as consultation and coordination on ways to maximize prospects for mutual cooperation at the economic and development levels, as well as discussing efforts to maintain regional and international security and stability.

The spokesman added that the visit program will also include holding a number of bilateral meetings with the leaders participating in the Riyadh summit in order to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as discuss the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.