And a statement by the Egyptian presidency said: “Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made a phone call with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, where the call dealt with ways to strengthen, support and develop bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields, in addition to reviewing the latest developments in the regional and international situation. particularly in Sudan.

“The two leaders stressed, during the call, the importance of intensive work to contain the humanitarian situation in Sudan, facilitate the flow of relief aid and spare civilians the repercussions of the fighting,” said Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic.

He added, “In that context, they agreed to launch a joint initiative to support and provide relief to the Sudanese people, aiming to mitigate the effects and repercussions of the current crisis on our Sudanese brothers, especially refugees, by providing humanitarian and relief services to them, provided that the concerned authorities in the two countries undertake to develop frameworks and implementation mechanisms.” related to”.