The pound was trading before that at 24.70 pounds to the dollar.

And the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr announced in a statement earlier today the issuance of a savings certificate with a return of 25 percent annually, in a move that often indicates the central bank’s intention to devalue the currency.

Al-Ahly Bank and Egypt Bank previously issued certificates with a 20 percent return after floating the Egyptian pound in 2016, in order to improve the attractiveness of the Egyptian pound and reduce dollarization.

Egypt suffers from an acute shortage of foreign currency despite the devaluation of the Egyptian pound and the announcement of a $3 billion support package from the International Monetary Fund. A dollar shortage restricted imports of factory inputs and retail trade.

And last December, the Central Bank raised interest rates by 300 basis points at once, in a surprising move, in order to curb inflation, which reached its highest level in about 5 years.