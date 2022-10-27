Fifty years have passed since the establishment of strong and solid relations between the UAE and Egypt, punctuated by exceptional experiences and situations, most notably the wonderful Egyptian participation in “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the prominent historical event hosted by Dubai, and Egypt was keen to be present with a distinguished pavilion that attracted more than 1.5 million visitors During the period of the exhibition, it achieved distinguished indicators according to the international classifications of Expo exhibitions.

The Egyptian pavilion achieved third place among the medium-sized pavilions participating in the “Expo Dubai” in terms of interior design, within the framework of the official competition organized by the International Bureau of Exhibitions.

It also won second place after Peru in the public vote in the competition for the best participating countries in the “Expo” organized by the Exhibitor magazine for international exhibitions and events, in which 40 of the best pavilions at the “Expo Dubai” participated.

According to the opinions of the masses, the success achieved by the Egypt pavilion at the “Expo Dubai” is mainly due to the fact that it was a dazzling miniature version of an ancient Arab country, as it was keen to embody all its details and its natural, tourist, industrial, architectural and historical components, in an interesting and short trip that does not exceed half an hour.

There is no doubt that the presence of a pavilion of this value for Egypt in the heart of Dubai gave it a common impetus linked to the original common relationship between the Emirates and Egypt. A journey through time between the civilization of the past, the achievements of the present, and a vision of the future.

Egypt was keen that the building of its pavilion at the “Expo Dubai” reflects the beautiful face of its ancient civilization, and the most important features of the Egyptian character through the pharaonic drawings and hieroglyphic symbols on the facade of the pavilion. It also included pictures, wallpapers and murals that reflect the efforts of the ancient Egyptians in the fields of building and construction, industry and crafts.

The pavilion also contained unique components from the inside, the most important of which was the archaeological sarcophagus of the priest Psamtik, which embodies the ancient civilization of Egypt, in addition to the Pharaonic reproductions. Which Egypt witnessed during the recent period in various fields of life, especially infrastructure, smart cities and national projects, through interactive screens at the highest level of modern technologies.

The strength of relations between Egypt and the UAE was embodied by allocating an ideal location in the heart of the event, as the pavilion was built in the Opportunities Zone at the “Expo Dubai” near the UAE pavilion, which reflected the importance of Egypt as a center for meeting opportunities, and the UAE’s keenness to give it the appropriate appreciation.

The pavilion attracted 1.5 million visitors, and was a resounding success at the level of participating pavilions.