The Arab Football Cup for short stature concluded in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday and the teams of the countries “Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Syria and Palestine” participated in the tournament, in addition to the honorary participation of the Spanish national team, and the Egyptian team managed to achieve the title of the championship after defeating the Jordanian team in final match.

The Egyptian Minister of Sports said in statements to Sky News Arabia that the victory of the short stature team is a good omen that he hopes will also be achieved with the Egyptian team participating in the African Nations Championship.

In his statements, he pointed out that “the Arab Cup Championship for short stature represents one of the interests of the Egyptian Ministry of Sports, which is based on intensifying Arab events and competitions to support continuous communication with Arab brothers.”

The Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports added, “He communicated, via video conference, with the Egyptian national team of capable people of different stature, to share their joy in winning the Arab Cup championship held in Sharm El-Sheikh under the slogan: You and I are one.”

He explained that he was “keen to follow up on a daily basis with all the participating Arab delegations to check on all arrangements and provide the needs, equipment and requirements of the Arab teams, as well as what is related to them about the goodness of residence in their country, Egypt.”

Sobhi added, “The unlimited support that the Egyptian state is currently providing to the Egyptian sports system has put Egypt in an unprecedented international and global position, whether at the level of hosting international sporting events or at the level of the sports infrastructure with international specifications that Egypt has now enjoyed in terms of covered halls, stadiums and integrated sports cities. It culminated in the Egypt International Olympic City, which was established under the directives of President Sisi to be the broad gateway through which Egypt can host the Olympic Games and other international, continental and Arab sports tournaments.