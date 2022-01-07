The statement indicated that the result of the examination of goalkeeper Muhammad Abu Jabal and goalkeeper coach Essam Al-Hadary was positive, pointing out that they were isolated and will not travel with the mission, Saturday.

The result of the examination of the managing director of the team, Mohamed Salah, and the team administrator, Ali Mohamed Ali, in addition to one of the mission workers, was positive, and they were isolated and the necessary measures were taken..

The statement added, “The continuation of the positive smear of performance analyst Gerard Moore, and rehabilitation specialist Mustafa Sadek, who contracted corona before the team’s rally,” noting that they had not joined the camp since its beginning.

And he continued, “The three reserve players, Marwan Hamdi, Ibrahim Adel and Muhammad Hamdi, were summoned to examine them in anticipation of any situation that calls for the use of any of them.”

He added that the results revealed that Mohamed Hamdi was injured in the knee, which hinders him from joining the national team, and that “the necessary x-rays were taken for him to submit to the CAF, to demand a replacement according to the organizing regulations.”.

The result of Ibrahim Adel’s examination of the Corona virus was also “positive”, and “the necessary was taken”, according to the statement of the Egyptian Football Association.

The administration of the Egyptian Football Association had assigned the director of public relations, Shaaban Bastawy, and the administrator of the national futsal team, Amr Salman, to accompany the team’s delegation, on Saturday, when all the necessary procedures for their travel were completed.

The expected tournament kicks off on Sunday, while the Egyptian team begins its matches with a strong clash against Nigeria in the group stage, on Tuesday.