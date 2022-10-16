The union’s statement stated that its council “decided to temporarily suspend the permits issued to festival singers until a meeting is held in order to study their file in full and in an orderly manner to preserve Egypt’s artistic value.”

This decision was issued on the first day that the new head of the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, Mustafa Kamel, assumed his position after winning the elections held last week to succeed the artist Hani Shaker.

This is not the first decision of its kind issued by the Syndicate. Hani Shaker issued a similar decision in February 2020, in which he informed “all tourist facilities, Nile cruises and cafes not to deal with festival singers.”

The union’s media advisor, Tariq Mortada, told AFP that “in the coming days, a committee of the profession’s symbols will be formed to discuss the file of festival singers, and they will have the freedom to decide on them,” which may lead to their permanent suspension.

He added that this decision “came with the consent of the General Assembly and to protect public taste in the country.”

“Festival” music is a type of electronic music accompanied by popular words that are dominated by words used by young people among themselves in the street, and may reach the level of sexual overtones and insults.

People of this musical style used platforms such as “YouTube” and social networks such as “Facebook” to present their songs and music.

Among the most prominent “Festivals” singers and bands in Egypt are “Oka and Ortega”, “Hamo Beca”, “Sadat” and “Al-Sakrouk”.