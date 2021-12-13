And the Egyptian Ministry of Interior said in a statement, “Based on the efforts of the Ministry of the Interior to protect the country from criminal schemes that hostile entities, especially the terrorist Brotherhood organization, are promoting, which aim at undermining the security of the country and undermining its capabilities, by spreading rumors and false news with the aim of creating confusion among citizens. and distorting the image of state institutions in front of public opinion.

And she continued: “In light of what the follow-up recently observed, the media outlets affiliated with the organization promoted a phone conversation between a person claiming to be Major General Farouk al-Qadi with a woman named Mervat Muhammad who claimed to be an advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, and their agreement that the aforementioned, through his manifold relations with many state officials, facilitate its access.” And some of those associated with it have contracts to implement a number of major projects that the state is establishing in various fields… with the aim of achieving a material profit for the aforementioned.

The statement stated that “the National Security Sector was able to uncover the circumstances of the aforementioned phone conversation and seize the speakers during it… as it was found that the first is named / Hanafi Abdel Razek Al-Sayyid Muhammad (“61” years old – unemployed – residing in Cairo Governorate – a registered risk of fraud crimes and had previously been accused and sentenced in The number of “22” various cases “swindling, wrongful killing, excavation of antiquities”… The second is Mervat Muhammad Ali Ahmed El-Badawy (52 years – holder of a law degree – resides in Alexandria).

He stressed that the examinations resulted in “the aforementioned being among the notorious elements that adopt the method of fraud and fraud with the aim of material profit… and that they had no previous work in any of the state institutions or government agencies… and that the named / Hanafi Abdel Razek recorded the aforementioned telephone conversation to promote it among those around him. And broadcasting it to the businessmen community in an effort to gain itself sufficient momentum and to delude others of its multiple relations with various state officials and its ability to award contracts for the implementation of some major projects in the country to any person… within the framework of the fraud and fraud that it undertakes.

He added: “The investigations also resulted in the identification of the person in contact with the fugitive Brotherhood / Abdullah Al-Sharif, who turned out to be called / Wael Abdul Rahman Suleiman Muhammad (42 years – a broker – residing in Alexandria Governorate), where it was found that the mentioned broker was linked to the called / Hanafi Abdel Razek and obtained the phone conversation from him. In the context of the latter’s attempt to convince him of the strength of his relations and the possibility of giving him opportunities to invest in the field of contracting at a later time, and in light of the financial hardship called Wael Abdel Rahman, he decided to contact the aforementioned fugitive Brotherhood member and provide him with the aforementioned phone conversation in exchange for a cash amount and he sent it to him with a promise to send other calls to the same However, the fugitive Brotherhood did not give him the agreed-upon amount. The necessary legal measures were taken and the accused were seized, and the mobile phone was the subject of communication between the so-called / Wael Abdel Rahman and the fugitive Brotherhood / Abdullah Al-Sharif, which included the talks between them in this regard, and the presentation is underway to the Supreme State Security Prosecution to conduct investigations.