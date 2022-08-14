In a statement, the Ministry of the Interior stated: “The security services were informed at approximately 9:00 am today, corresponding to the 14th of this month, that a fire had occurred inside the Abu Sefein Church in the Western Munira area in Giza.”

He added: “Immediately, the civil protection forces moved and the fire was brought under control, and the injured and the dead were evacuated and taken to hospitals, and the fire resulted in the injury of two officers and 3 members of the civil protection forces.”

He continued: “The examination of the forensic evidence revealed that the fire broke out in the air-conditioning on the second floor of the church building, which includes a number of classrooms as a result of an electrical fault, and this led to the emission of a thick amount of smoke that was the main cause of injuries and deaths.”

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior stated that “cooling works are currently underway inside the church building… and legal measures have been taken.”

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in the Abu Seif Church, which led to the death of 41 people and the injury of 14 others, according to what the Egyptian Church confirmed.

In the wake of the incident, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the competent authorities to take all necessary measures immediately.

For his part, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is following up the efforts of various parties in the framework of providing all aspects of health care for the victims of the accident, and providing them with means of care and support.

In a statement, Madbouly affirmed the government’s full support and support for the families of the victims.