And the Ministry of Tourism said in a post on its Facebook account: “Concerning what was reported on some social media sites about the falling stones of the curved pyramid of King Senefru in the Dahshur antiquities area and its reinforcement with iron crosses, Mustafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, confirmed that this matter is completely false. And that the pyramid is safe and visited normally.”

The statement added that Waziri “made it clear that the iron crucifixes in the pyramid are not new, as the Engineering Department of the Supreme Council of Antiquities installed them in the northwestern corner of the pyramid since May 2014 under the supervision of the archaeological area, in order to preserve and support this part of the pyramid, which greatly contributed to its construction.” Achieving the desired goal, as the pyramid is one of the most important tourist attractions in the archaeological area today.

Waziri indicated, according to the statement, that “the inclined shape of the pyramid dates back to the way it was built during the reign of King Senefru, as it was built of stones with oblique angles relative to the ground estimated at about 55 degrees at the beginning, and due to its height, the engineer changed the angle of inclination to become 43 degrees, which led to its appearance in this way.” curved.”

The statement concluded by saying: “The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities appeals to social media users to be careful before publishing such news, which may lead to confusion among the citizens.”