According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, the bloody accident that took place in Helwan killed two citizens, while 6 others were injured.

According to the security source, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the operations room of the Cairo Security Directorate received a report that a train had collided with a passenger bus in the Kafr El-Alou area in Helwan.

Upon moving and inspecting, it was found that it was a bus transporting workers, which was traveling through two crossings in the area when the train hit it.

A source at the Egyptian Railways said that the accident occurred between a goods train and a minibus, transporting workers from a clothing factory in the area.

In statements to Sky News Arabia, he confirmed that the bus was traveling on the train track, and its passengers were women working in a clothing factory.

The source pointed out that the confirmed death toll so far is two women and two wounded in critical conditions, while there are minor injuries that were treated at the scene of the accident.

The source did not rule out the high death toll resulting from the traffic accident, and pointed out that the bus was carrying more than 30 factory workers.

The source stressed that the Minister of Transport directed the opening of an urgent investigation into the accident, and the Public Prosecution Office has been notified of the investigation.