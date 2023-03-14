Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Her Excellency Dr. Nevin Al-Kabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, said: “The (Bambino Jizzo) hospital project, the first of its kind in the Middle East, is sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. , President of the Arab Republic of Egypt”.

Her Excellency indicated, in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, on the sidelines of the opening of the Dubai International Conference for Relief and Development (DIHAD 2023), yesterday in Dubai, that the project enjoys a partnership from the Vatican and sponsorship from Pope Francis, the Pope of the Catholic Church, noting the role of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior.

She said: «The UAE is distinguished by supporting goodness and humanity, by providing everything that would support large development projects, as the Emirates have a special appreciation and great love in the hearts of Egyptians, since the days of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the Emirates». She stated that the Human Fraternity Foundation aspires to enhance care and care for early childhood in Egypt, and this is a trend pursued and adopted by the Arab Republic of Egypt due to its interest in investing in people and the health of the mother and child by discovering any inherent, early or chronic diseases, which may affect the quality of life of the child, and cause the child a problem. health or disability. She stated that the Ministry of Social Solidarity in Egypt is working in partnership with the Human Fraternity Foundation on the “Bambino Ghezo” hospital project, which specializes in detecting and treating hereditary and genetic diseases, and it is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and the only similar hospital is in Italy, and children may be sent from the region. to receive treatment there.

Presidential support

Al-Qabbaj stated that His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, ordered the allocation of the necessary land for the construction of this project in the new administrative capital, and directed that all necessary support be provided for the project, provided that the hospital will be completed within two to 3 years, and a pilot phase will be made for the medical and nursing staff of the hospital. And this will be in the “Bambino Ceso” hospital of the Vatican, Italy.

Her Excellency pointed out that the Arab Republic of Egypt attaches great importance to childhood and the provision of health care for them, as it is one of the human rights from birth. Therefore, the private authorities in Egypt are working on early detection of any health problems immediately, and taking the necessary measures to avoid any health damage.

The “Bambino Ceso” Hospital is a medical edifice characterized by providing a high level of quality, in accordance with international health standards, thanks to its close and continuous association with the “Bambino Ceso” Hospital of the Vatican, which is one of the most important hospitals specialized in the field of children’s health, rare diseases, organ transplantation and scientific research.

Vatican support

To support the project, a cooperation agreement was signed with the “Bambino Geseau” Children’s Hospital in Rome, the Italian “Bambino Geseau” Association in Cairo and the Egyptian Human Fraternity Foundation. And Sandro Cristaldi, Head of External Relations, Communication and Marketing, Monsignor Dr. Yoannis Lahzi Jaid, former Personal Secretary to Pope Francis, President of the Human Fraternity Foundation, and other doctors and engineers to study and prepare the executive project for the new hospital in Cairo.

The agreement, which was announced earlier, stipulates the provision of specialized training in the field of pediatrics and neonatology to the Egyptian medical staff who will work in the “Bambino Ghezo” hospital for maternity and childhood in Cairo, and hosting the Rome Hospital for children with complex diseases that cannot be treated in Egypt, in addition to To provide training and rehabilitation remotely through the (Medtraining) platform for Egyptian cadres working in Cairo.

Remote consultations are also provided in complex cases, via an electronic channel (Telemedicine link) between Rome Hospital and Cairo, and “Bambino Jizzo” specialists are sent to Egypt to train health workers in Cairo and treat and perform operations for complex cases that can be treated in Egypt without the need to receive them in Rome.

The agreement highlights that the aim of the training will be to transfer knowledge or skills about specialized treatment and diagnostic methods, and the agreement confirms that the new hospital was designed to be a distinguished edifice that offers the same level, and applies the same standards used in the mother hospital, such as: patient centralization, and humanization in Treatment and treatment.

hospital components

It also applies the standards of adherence to the highest efficiency of the medical, nursing and administrative staff, the use of the latest devices, medicines and treatment methods, and the provision of free treatment to those who have no means. The total area of ​​the land of the “Bambino Jizou Maternity and Childhood Hospital” is 10,000 square meters, of which only 40% will be used for buildings, while 60% will be used for green spaces and other services. The area of ​​the hospital building is 4,000 square meters, and the building will consist of seven floors: an underground floor, a basement, a ground floor, and 4 floors, bringing the total building area to 28,000 square meters.

Noble goals

The project aims to provide a hospital for children with a high degree of distinction on Egyptian soil, in which specialized professional figures work, and they are continuously trained and rehabilitated at the “Bambino Gieso” Children’s Hospital in Rome, which will ensure the necessary advisory, scientific and training support for the medical and nursing staff in Italy.

It also aims to provide free medical and health care for children suffering from difficult economic conditions, and to receive and accompany pregnant women before and during pregnancy until delivery and after leaving the hospital.

The project seeks to establish a global medical institution on Egyptian soil, where maternal and neonatal mortality rates are still high, in addition to serving all children in the Arab region, the African continent, and the Middle East.

The hospital, after its completion, is a model medical institution specialized in receiving and providing medical treatment for children suffering from various diseases, as well as infectious diseases, and for pregnant women throughout the pregnancy period until delivery and leaving the hospital, ensuring care with sufficient spaces, advanced technologies, continuous attention to the quality of services provided, and professionalism. For medical people, making sure of the treatments provided.

The project leads to the strengthening of the health services network on the Egyptian soil, as a hospital that enjoys the latest international and technological technologies. Thanks to its association with the “Bambino Jezou” Hospital in Rome, which is one of the most famous hospitals specialized in the field of children in the world, and it cooperates with the most important health institutions in the region and the world to ensure the success and continuity of the project, and to benefit from successful experiences by transferring and developing them continuously.

Among the hospital’s roles is supporting scientific research and benefiting from successful Egyptian experiences abroad to make the hospital a scientific reference in the field of pediatrics.

Yoannis Lahzi: An integrated project with modern scientific standards

Monsignor Dr. Yoannis Lahdi Jaid, former personal secretary to Pope Francis and head of the Human Fraternity Foundation, told Al-Ittihad: “The (Bambino Jezou Maternity and Childhood Hospital) initiative was born out of the desire to provide basic medical care for every child, and specialized medical care for all who need it. And also providing accompaniment and care for pregnant mothers in Egypt, which is characterized by a large population increase, especially since the neonatal and maternal mortality rate is still high.

These deaths, according to a UNICEF study in 2017, are linked to a series of treatable causes, as they result from the presence of various diseases (pneumonia, diarrhea, anemia), with a lack of health services and a lack of specialized care for mothers before childbirth or during childbirth. .

He stressed that the “Bambino Ceso” hospital project in Cairo is the result of the hard work of a team of doctors from the Italian “Bambino Ceso” hospital, and Italian and Egyptian engineers, to present an integrated project that takes into account all modern scientific standards, whether in designs, in medical devices, or in preparing the medical and nursing staff. And administrative, taking into account the provision of all health and social services to all those in need, and assistance to poor families in Egypt, the Middle East, Africa and the Arab world.

Regarding the general objectives of the “Bambino Jizo Maternity and Childhood Hospital,” Lahzi stated that it is represented in accompanying mothers in the three stages of pregnancy, namely: before conception, during pregnancy and during childbirth – until the mother and her child leave the hospital and beyond.

Preventive measures

In the pre-conception stage, primary prevention measures will be adopted on the basis of promoting the health of the parents with the aim of reducing the risk of deformities in the newborn, depending on the family medical history of the parents, visits will be made to the geneticist, and a dose is given to the mother before and during pregnancy in order to take daily folic acid To significantly reduce the risk of congenital diseases of the newborn. During pregnancy, genetic diagnosis, including non-invasive screening tests, will be performed as part of pre-pregnancy diagnosis. Before birth, genetic diagnosis, including non-invasive screening tests (NIPT) will be performed between BI-TEST, the most recent test for In newborns, to determine the possibility that the fetus will be affected by autosomal trisomy (Down syndrome), in order to reduce the need for surgical diagnostic tests. to surgical diagnostic tests. From the time of birth and beyond, early treatment courses for newborns with congenital diseases will be used very carefully. The staff of the “Bambino Jezou Maternity and Childhood Hospital” will remain present throughout the postpartum stage and after leaving the hospital.

Mother and Child

The presence of the mother with her baby is important at all ages, and it is necessary for premature babies who have lost the protection and comfort of the uterus at a very early time. Where the mother and her child live with her. This solution has important benefits for the baby, even a premature baby, as they recover more quickly and stay in hospital for a shorter period.

Receiving the families of sick children will also be an integral part of the treatment at the Bambino Jizou Maternity and Childhood Hospital. Since the child, when admitted to the hospital, often feels fear and alienation, the presence of the parents in this difficult situation is a safety factor for the child. The closeness of the mother or father relieves the child’s feelings of mistrust and fear, and helps him communicate and interact with the health professionals who work in the hospital.

In particular, the newborn service – nursery will be provided, and the nursery will be located on the third floor in the vicinity of the maternity ward, and it is a part connected to the maternity ward.

The nursery receives physiological infants (gestational age of 34 weeks), with a space for incubators, a space for newborn visits, and a space for moving beds. During the stay of mothers and newborns in the nursery, all organizational, structural and cultural measures are in place to encourage breastfeeding and promote breastfeeding, in accordance with the latest scientific evidence and guidelines in neonatology (according to the World Health Organization).

In addition, the direct relationship with health care staff will allow mothers and families to express their needs and complaints, and find the most appropriate answers to their needs in the hospital environment. There will also be a maternity clinic and nursing staff ready for all possible complications.

medical care

The “Bambino Jezou Hospital for Motherhood and Childhood” provides all types of diagnostic medical care, the tools they need, first aid, and the best analysis laboratories, as well as providing diagnostic and therapeutic visits in outpatient clinics in these specialties: pulmonary diseases, orthopedics, cardiology, gastroenterology, rhinology Otolaryngology, ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology, allergology, speech therapy, toxicology, traumatic pestology.

Providing the best and most modern examination equipment (radiology, ultrasound, CT scan, etc.).